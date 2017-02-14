Tyronn Lue: Cleveland Cavaliers cannot run LeBron James into the ground

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) walks off the floor after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland defeated Indiana, 132-117. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Injury Bug just will not leave the Cleveland Cavaliers alone.

Already without shooting guard J.R. Smith for another month as he recovers from surgery to repair a broken thumb, the Cavaliers (37-16) lost power forward Kevin Love for at least six weeks because of surgery to remove “a loose body” from his left knee on Tuesday.

But the Cavaliers are not going to rely solely on the strength of LeBron James’ play to maintain their leads in the Eastern Conference and Central Division standings, not if it jeopardizes the plans to compete for a second straight NBA Championship this summer.

“We’re still going to go about our plan,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We can’t run LeBron into the ground because Kevin’s out. Guys have got to step up and be ready to play. The games that we discussed where he could possibly be out in March, then we’ll look forward to that.”

The Cavaliers play two more games before NBA All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves and continuing Wednesday against the Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Currently, the Cavaliers hold a two-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as a nine-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

“Our fans and the city of Cleveland is great for us, but if our team is going to be a championship team, we’ve got to win on the road, so I’ll take health every day,” Lue said. “Every round we played in, we won on the opposing team’s floor. We know we can win on the road, but health is more important to me right now, especially with guys being out.”

Now in his third season with Cleveland, Love averaged 20.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.9 minutes of play in 46 games.

With his shooting percentages up from the field, three-point range and free-throw line over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love raised his offensive productivity by nearly four points per game and helped the team to a two-game lead in the Eastern Conference.

“We’ve just got to get them back whenever they’re ready,” Lue said. “We don’t want to rush those guys back. Health is the more important thing and we know that. With two of our starters out, we’ve got to step up and play better. I know we will. I’m confident that we’ll play well, so guys just have to be ready to play.”

