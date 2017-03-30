Tyronn Lue: Complacency should not affect Cleveland Cavaliers

Coach Tyronn Lue says complacency should not affect the Cleveland Cavaliers as they prepare for the 2017 NBA Playoffs. (Photo: Soobum Im, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Complacency.

It is the one thing championship teams have to guard against most when they begin defense of their titles, and is something the Cavaliers (47-26) have fought in addition to several injuries to key players and taking the best efforts from their opponents for much of the 2016-2017 season.

“I don’t think that should be the case with this team because guys are young,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It’s not like they’ve had pressure on themselves to win every, single year they’ve been in the league.

“The last two years, when LeBron and Kevin came, that added some pressure, but as far as guys that have been shooting for a championship for the last five or six years, that’s not the case. Winning last year was a big step for us, and this year’s been tougher, so now, we’ve got to figure out a way to get back on track and do the same thing this year.”

Following the shootaround ahead of tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center in Chicago, Lue talked about dealing with the distractions that come along with winning an NBA Championship, and how important it is to handle the outside noise.

“It’s a lot of hard work dealing with a lot of personalities, a lot of egos, the media,” Lue said. “You lose two games and the world’s on fire. You win five in a row and you’re the best team in the world, so there’s just a lot of ups and downs during the course of the season, but you’ve got to stay even-keel, stay confident, which we are, and stay poised throughout this process.”

The Cavaliers held the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference since November, but a recent skid, capped off by a 103-74 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center Monday night, has done away with their lead over the Boston Celtics, who are now percentage points behind Cleveland.

Despite the recent struggles, Lue is confident the Cavaliers will regain their top form ahead of the playoffs, which get underway in just over two weeks.

“Last year, we were in a crazy position of being down 3-1 and having to go through all the adversity and go through all the talks with the media that, ‘We’re out of it. We’re dead,’” Lue said. “Just to put that together and muster up three straight wins against the best NBA team, I mean the best team in NBA history record-wise, it’s in us.

“We’ve been through things before, and it’s something we’ve been going through right now. I think we’ve done that, not the playoff series that Kobe and Shaq had to lose, but as far as games and the rollercoaster ride of a long season.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV