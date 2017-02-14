Without Kevin Love for the next six weeks, Coach Tyronn Lue knows the Cleveland Cavaliers have to keep with their "Next Man Up" mantra. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- It is “Next Man Up” once again for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the next six weeks, the Cavaliers (37-16) will be without the services of NBA All-Star power forward Kevin Love, who underwent a procedure at The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City Tuesday to remove “a loose” body” from his left knee.

And despite Love’s latest injury, when the Cavaliers take the court tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, the mission remains the same: execute assignments, compete hard and fight to win.

“Anytime you lose an All-Star who’s been playing great, it’s tough, especially when you’ve lost a couple players already, but it’s the ‘Next Man Up’ mentality for our team,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It’s no excuses. We know that losing a great player like Kevin is tough, but we’ve got to man up and the next guy’s got to be ready to play.”

Plagued by back spasms during the month of January, Love battled through another injury, this time in his left knee, in recent games. Following Saturday’s victory over the Denver Nuggets, Love experienced pain and swelling in the joint and underwent an MRI Sunday.

Following Monday’s shootaround, Lue acknowledged Love would seek a second opinion on his knee, which turned out to show the need for a procedure.

“It’s been hurting him for a few games,” Lue said. “It swelled up on him a couple games ago and didn’t quite know what was going on with it. He felt something going on and they did an MRI and it’s the results of it.”

Now in his third season with Cleveland, Love averaged 20.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.9 minutes of play in 46 games. With his shooting percentages up from the field, three-point range and free-throw line over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love raised his offensive productivity by nearly four points per game.

“He’s a little down, but it’s part of it,” Lue said. “Injuries are a part of the game, and it happens. The best thing for us is we caught it early enough where he can get his surgery and get ready to come back for the playoffs, so I’m glad we caught it early enough.”

Currently, the Cavaliers hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as an 8.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

The Cavaliers play two more games before NBA All-Star Weekend at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting tonight against the Timberwolves and following it up Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.

“Everyone has to step up and fill that void, LeBron, D-Will, Champ, Channing,” Lue said. “Everyone has to step up and be ready to play.

“As far as tonight, Channing’s going to start, but going forward, we’ll try to get James Jones when they don’t have bigger players out there. We’ve got to do it by committee, and I know we’ll be able to figure it out, so I’m confident about that.”

(© 2017 WKYC)