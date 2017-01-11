Veteran Cleveland Cavaliers learn importance of implementation

A veteran Cleveland Cavaliers team has learned the importance of implementation. (Photo: Russell Isabella, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers squandered a 20-point lead against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game, but they summoned the strength to not only recover, but finish off the young upstarts on the way to their 28th win of the season.



Despite struggling in the third quarter, the Cavaliers kicked things into another gear and did what was necessary to hold on for a 120-116 win, their second straight on the road trip that sees them play at the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors over the next seven days.



“Fortunes and momentum can change on a dime,” power forward Kevin Love said. “You saw that happen. In basketball, it doesn’t matter who it is. Teams like that, especially when they get so much of their offense out in transition, it’s just tough to stop. We made a couple of adjustments, ‘Bron and Kyrie made some big plays, and ultimately, that’s what got us over the top.”



Small forward LeBron James added, “We made enough plays down the stretch to get the win. We played good ball, except for the third quarter when we allowed them to get out in transition. Them being young and athletic, they took advantage of it, but it’s a good start to our road trip so far.”



According to point guard Kyrie Irving, the biggest lesson for the Cavaliers was learning the importance of playing with the same intensity throughout the course of a game.



“We come out in the third quarter not with the same energy, same intensity, and sometimes, it happens on the road,” Irving said. “They got out in transition. A few of their guys were starting the breakaway before off of our long three-pointers and turnovers, so they got back in the game, made some plays. We just tried to make them play in the half-court as much as possible, and we executed down the stretch with some big-time plays from everybody on the team, but we’ll take this win for our road trip.”



Love added, “We made plays when we had to, had enough of a lead. We got offensive rebounds, made big plays and were able to maintain even when they continued to push it on us. They fought hard. We’ve had two games now. Brooklyn really fought against us, played us hard, played hard down the stretch and the same thing with Phoenix. We’ll figure we’ll see that the rest of the road trip.”



With the Cavaliers scheduled to play three more games away from Quicken Loans Arena to end the west coast trip, James is confident the necessary changes will be made leading up to tonight’s game against the Portland Trailblazers.

“We’re a veteran ball club that can take what we see on film and implement it into a game,” James said. “We still go through things during shoot-around and things of that nature with coverages and what we need to do, but we’re able to look at things on the fly and make it happen on the court because we’re a veteran ball club and guys having experience.”

