WATCH | Cleveland Cavaliers F Jeff Green throws down monster one-handed alley-oop dunk

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Jeff Green #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks over Ian Mahinmi #28 of the Washington Wizards in the first half during a preseason game at Capital One Arena on October 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It's only the preseason, but the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench already looks vastly improved from a season ago.

Take for instance the play of free agent signee and reserve forward Jeff Green, who on Tuesday threw down his second highlight-reel worthy dunk in as many games.

After flushing down a monster jam against Ian Mahinmi in the Cavs' exhibition against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Green again showed impressive burst on Tuesday, catching pass from point guard Derrick Rose in midair before slamming it home with one hand.

Jeff Green elevates for the alley-oop SLAM on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/1iFOFEslnD — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2017

Entering his 10th season in the league, Green signed a minimum contract with the Cavs this past offseason after averaging 9.2 points in 69 appearances with the Orlando Magic last season. With one week to go until the start of the regular season, the Georgetown product has been a pleasant surprise for head coach Tyronn Lue in Cleveland's training camp, earning him rotation minutes behind LeBron James and Jae Crowder in the Cavs' frontcourt.

After entering the second quarter trailing by four points, Cleveland jumped out to a 36-27 lead over the Bulls, thanks in large part to the play of its impressive second unit.

The Cavs currently trail Chicago by a score of 50-42 at halftime. You can follow live updates from Quicken Loans Arena throughout the night at our live blog here.

