WATCH | Cleveland Cavaliers fans boo Kyrie Irving as he takes floor for season opener

Oct 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) runs onto the court as Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA Today Sports)

CLEVELAND - If there was any question as to how Cleveland Cavaliers fans would receive Kyrie Irving upon his return to Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night, it was answered rather quickly.

The former Cavs star and new Boston Celtics guard took the floor for warmups at the Q to a chorus of boos, which only grew louder during his official introduction.

Boos for Kyrie Irving as he takes the court #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/qf93MXXy7b — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 17, 2017

Loud boos for Kyrie during player introductions #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/KxuIv7c4Tm — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 18, 2017

Irving, of course, requested a trade from Cleveland this past summer, bringing his six-year career with the team he helped win the 2016 NBA championship to an end. Irving and the Celtics are in town to face the Cavs in the NBA season opener and the boos have since continued each time the 4-time All-Star has touched the ball.

join the conversation using the hashtag #3Cavs.

