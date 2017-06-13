Watch Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving renovate his dad's house

Kyrie Irving posing with his father Drederick Irving at their home in West Orange New Jersey. (Photo By: July Xanthos/NY Daily News via Getty Images) (Photo: New York Daily News, 2012/Daily News L.P. (New York))

WEST ORANGE, N.J. - Kyrie Irving's story isn't new to most Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

The Duke alumnus dedicated his life to basketball after his father, Drederick, dedicated his life to raising two kids.

Irving lost his mother when he was four years old. As a result, Irving says his father sacrificed his dream of playing in the NBA to raise him and he sister, Asia.

In order to say thanks to his dad, Irving decided to renovate his childhood home where his father still lives in West Orange, New Jersey.

"It's his first house. I think he wants it to be his only house," Irving said.

Irving partnered with Houzz and interior designer Jules Duffy to complete to the project.

Watch the video below and try not to tear up:

