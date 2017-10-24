WATCH | Dwyane Wade hits vintage turnaround jumper as Cleveland Cavaliers face Chicago Bulls

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center on October 20, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Dwyane Wade thought a move to the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench might make for a better fit on his new team.

So far, so good.

Coming off the bench for the first time this season -- and just the 12th time in his career -- Wade has already surpassed his season scoring average (5.7 PPG), scoring 6 points on 3-of-3 shooting as the Cavs attempt to amass a comeback against his former team, the Chicago Bulls.

On one second-quarter basket in particular, Wade looked like the same player who's made 12 All-Star games and won three NBA titles, hitting a vintage turnaround jumper against Chicago guard Justin Holiday.

After trailing by double-digits early in the first quarter, the Cavs have managed to trim the Bulls' lead to 68-63 heading into halftime. LeBron James leads all scorers with 23 points, while Jeff Green has added 11 off the bench to aid Cleveland's comeback effort.

You can follow all the latest from Quicken Loans Arena on our live blog here and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #3Cavs.

© 2017 WKYC-TV