WATCH | Dwyane Wade's Cleveland Cavaliers introductory press conference

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - For the first time since signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, Dwyane Wade addressed reporters following the team's practice session on Friday.
What did the 12-time All-Star say about his decision to rejoin former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James in an effort to win a fourth NBA championship and why did he choose to sign with the Cavaliers? Check it out in the video below
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs