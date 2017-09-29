WKYC
WATCH | Dwyane Wade's Cleveland Cavaliers introductory press conference

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 3:22 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - For the first time since signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, Dwyane Wade addressed reporters following the team's practice session on Friday.

What did the 12-time All-Star say about his decision to rejoin former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James in an effort to win a fourth NBA championship and why did he choose to sign with the Cavaliers? Check it out in the video below

