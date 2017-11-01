WATCH | Jeff Green throws down 2-handed dunk in Cleveland Cavaliers matchup with Indiana Pacers

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Jeff Green #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks over Ian Mahinmi #28 of the Washington Wizards in the first half during a preseason game at Capital One Arena on October 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a sluggish start with a 3-4 record this season, the team's ongoing campaign hasn't been short on highlights.

And perhaps to the surprise of some, many have come free reserve forward Jeff Green, who has made a habit of showcasing his highlight reel dunks dating back to the preseason.

On Wednesday, Green added to his early-season resume, throwing down a two-handed dunk in the second quarter of the Cavs' showdown with the Indiana Pacers. At halftime, Cleveland trails Indiana by a score of 62-61. Green, for his part, has scored 11 points -- 2 of which just happen to be more memorable than the rest.

