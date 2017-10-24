WATCH | J.R. Smith hits halfcourt shot ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers matchup with Chicago Bulls

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers participates in warmups at halftime during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center on October 20, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - J.R. Smith is getting set to make his first start of the 2017-18 campaign.

And if his pre-game warmups were any indication, the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard could be in for a big game.

Just prior to the Cavs' 7 p.m. ET tip-off with the Chicago Bulls, Smith was the lone Cleveland player who could be found on the Quicken Loans Arena court taking part in individual workouts. While doing so, the 14th-year veteran showed off his signature range, sinking a halfcourt shot.

After starting 35 games a season ago, Smith came off the bench for the Cavs in their first three games of the current campaign following the team's September acquisition of Dwyane Wade. Smith, who is averaging 10.5 points through three games this season, however, will get the start against the Bulls on Tuesday night with Wade moving to a role off the bench.

Follow along for all the latest from Quicken Loans Arena on our live blog here and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.

