WATCH | J.R. Smith sinks half court shot to win prize for Army Sergeant

CLEVELAND - J.R. Smith has never seen a shot he didn't like. After all, upon arriving with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, the veteran shooting proclaimed his motto to be: "When in doubt, shoot."
On Monday night, following the Cavs' annual Wine & Gold scrimmage, Smith put his sharpshooting ability to good use -- after the exhibition had already come to an end. Sinking an attempt from half court in a postgame fan giveaway, the 14th-year guard won an Ohio CAT generator for SFC Gary Sellars, before breaking out his signature 'Guitar Hero' celebration.
The moment was captured by the Cavs' official Twitter account. Suffice to say, Smith is already in midseason form.
SWISH!@TheRealJRSmith just sank a Half Court Heave on the first try to win SFC Gary Sellars an @OhioCAT1 generator! #WGScrimmage pic.twitter.com/UnA72oztNP— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 2, 2017
