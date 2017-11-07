WATCH | Kyle Korver hits buzzer-beater 3 to end big first quarter for Cleveland Cavaliers

Oct 24, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) dribbles in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Richard, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - Earlier this week, Dwyane Wade joked that he couldn't wait for the day that the Cleveland Cavaliers' starters blamed the team's bench for a blown lead.

Kyle Korver is doing his best to make sure that doesn't happen.

After the Cavs' starters jumped out to an early lead against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, Korver added to Cleveland's cause, sinking an off-balance 3-pointer with just more than a second remaining on the clock in the first quarter. Korver's three-ball pushed the Cavs' lead to 39-28 -- a strong start for a Cleveland team that has struggled early in games through the first few weeks of the 2017-18 season.

Korver's 3-ball, however, wouldn't be enough as Milwaukee used an 18-5 run to take a 3-point lead late in the second quarter against the Cavs. The Bucks currently hold a 67-65 lead heading into halftime.

