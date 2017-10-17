WATCH | LeBron James hits Jae Crowder with perfect pass in Cleveland Cavaliers season opener

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes to greet Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics prior to playing at at Quicken Loans Arena on October 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - With a first-half stat line consisting of 14 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, LeBron James appears well on his way to another triple-double in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2017-18 season opener against the Boston Celtics.

What's more impressive than the Cavs' megastar's box score, however, is his first-half highlight reel, which included a perfectly placed pass to Jae Crowder for a layup late in the second quarter.

Although Celtics forward Gordon Hayward left the game in the first quarter with a fractured ankle, Cleveland has remained focused and put together an impressive opening half to its new season, taking a 54-38 lead into the locker rooms for halftimes. With eight new faces on the roster, James and his new Cavs teammates appear to be gelling just fine, as evidenced by both his assist to Crowder, and point guard Derrick Rose's first-quarter dime to James.

D-Rose pushes it up to LeBron to extend the @cavs lead on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/9K9kEaHtN1 — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2017

