WATCH | LeBron James throws down monster dunk after Kyrie Irving technical foul

CLEVELAND - Early in the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener against the Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving drew a technical foul after sharing some choice words with his former team, including his former co-star, LeBron James.
It did take long for James to issue a reply.
Less than a minute later, the Cavs megastar grabbed a defensive rebound off an Al Horford miss. James then proceeded to race down the court and perform a spin move around Boston guard Marcus Smart before slamming the ball home for a highlight reel dunk.
James' jam came a quarter after he threaded a perfect pass to teammate Jae Crowder and pushed Cleveland's lead to 18 at the time. The Celtics, however, have since made a comeback and currently only trail the Cavs by one point late in the third quarter.
Follow along what's shaping up to be a wild finish on our live blog and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs