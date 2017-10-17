WATCH | LeBron James throws down monster dunk after Kyrie Irving technical foul

Oct 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA Today Sports)

CLEVELAND - Early in the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener against the Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving drew a technical foul after sharing some choice words with his former team, including his former co-star, LeBron James.

It did take long for James to issue a reply.

Less than a minute later, the Cavs megastar grabbed a defensive rebound off an Al Horford miss. James then proceeded to race down the court and perform a spin move around Boston guard Marcus Smart before slamming the ball home for a highlight reel dunk.





LeBron James spins inside for the SLAM on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/BUjIyJ5vwR — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2017

James' jam came a quarter after he threaded a perfect pass to teammate Jae Crowder and pushed Cleveland's lead to 18 at the time. The Celtics, however, have since made a comeback and currently only trail the Cavs by one point late in the third quarter.

