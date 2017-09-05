WATCH | New Cleveland Cavalier F Cedi Osman does his best LeBron James impression

Turkey's forward Cedi Osman (R) dribbles past Great Britain's center Gabe Olaseni during FIBA Eurobasket 2017 men's group D basketball match between Britain and Turkey at Fenerbahce Ulker Sport arena in Istanbul on September 2, 2017. (Photo: OZAN KOSE, GETTY IMAGES)

Cedi Osman has yet to play alongside LeBron James. But the Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward is already doing his best impression of his new teammate.

Playing for Turkey in the FIBA EuroBasket 2017 tournament, Osman put together a strong opening weekend, averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Yet despite his strong showing on the offensive end of the floor, it was the 6-foot-8 forward's defense that stood out most, thanks to a pair of chase down blocks in Turkey's 80-74 loss to Serbia on Sunday.

Osman's impressive recovery was reminiscent of James, who has made the chase down block a signature piece of his repertoire over the course of his 14-year NBA career.

A 2015 second-round pick, Osman signed with the Cavs this past offseason after having spent the previous two seasons playing in Turkey. And while it remains to be seen what role the 22-year-old will take on in his rookie season, his promising EuroBasket showing -- and defensive highlights -- would appear to bode well for his future in Cleveland.

