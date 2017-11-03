WATCH | Video captures sweet moment between LeBron James, young fans after Wizards game

(Photo: Instagram)

The King, continues to amaze us.

After becoming the youngest NBA player to score more than 29,000 points and tying Kyrie Irving for the franchise record of 57 points in a game, LeBron James still had more to give.

Following Friday's 133-120 win over the Washington Wizards, the Cavalier guard was caught on camera making the day of two young fans.

In a video posted by the NBA on Instagram, you can see LeBron handing his wristbands and taking a photo with two boys.

#ThisIsWhyWePlay A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

The joy on the boys faces is priceless.

The video was captioned, #Thisiswhyweplay.

The win over the Wizards was an end to the Cavaliers four-game losing streak.

© 2017 WKYC-TV