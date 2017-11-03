WKYC
WATCH | Video captures sweet moment between LeBron James, young fans after Wizards game

WKYC 12:32 AM. EDT November 04, 2017

The King, continues to amaze us.

After becoming the youngest NBA player to score more than 29,000 points and tying Kyrie Irving for the franchise record of 57 points in a game, LeBron James still had more to give. 

Following Friday's 133-120 win over the Washington Wizards, the Cavalier guard was caught on camera making the day of two young fans.  

In a video posted by the NBA on Instagram, you can see LeBron handing his wristbands and taking a photo with two boys.

 

 

#ThisIsWhyWePlay

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

The joy on the boys faces is priceless.

The video was captioned, #Thisiswhyweplay.

The win over the Wizards was an end to the Cavaliers four-game losing streak.

