Which Cleveland Cavaliers player is the real D-Will?

CLEVELAND - It may take some time for Cleveland Cavaliers fans to get acclimated with some of the team's new players.
To keep it simple:
- Deron Williams: Point guard, 32 years old, third overall pick of the 2005 draft (Utah), goes by the nickname D-Will
- Derrick Williams: Power forward, 25 years old, second overall pick of the 2011 draft (Minnesota), goes by the nickname D-Will
Uh-oh.
Putting the name "D. WILLIAMS" on the back of one jersey won't help in differentiating the two. Nor will "DE. WILLIAMS" or "DER. WILLIAMS."
And to make matters worse, both players go by the nickname "D-Will."
But Derrick Williams has graciously offered to give up the D-Will nickname, as mentioned on Twitter overnight:
So I'm giving up my dwill nickname to @DeronWilliams .. very very tough decision.. but I'll get over it. 👌🏾— Derrick Williams (@DWXXIII) February 28, 2017
LeBron James said Derrick Williams had to fold because he's the younger of the two.
Way to take one for the team, Derrick. No word yet if he's picked a new nickname.
If you're still confused, Deron looks like this:
And Derrick looks like this:
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs