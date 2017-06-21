You make the call! What would you do if you were charge of the Cleveland Cavaliers?

What would you do if you were charge of the Cleveland Cavaliers? (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- What would you do if you were in charge of the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cavaliers have plenty of decisions to make during the offseason, all of which will impact the team’s ability to make a fourth straight trip to The Finals and pursue their second NBA Championship in the last three seasons.

And WKYC wants to hear what you think needs to be done to ensure the Cavaliers not only get back to The Finals, but once again claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Here are three examples of points of emphasis for the Cavaliers to focus on during the offseason.

FIND GENERAL MANAGER

Less than two weeks away from the expiration of his contract, general manager David Griffin and the Cavaliers parted ways, meaning the very man who was the architect of the organization’s first-ever NBA Championship was allowed to walk in free agency, so to speak.

At the helm of the franchise since the spring of 2014, Griffin executed dozens of trades and negotiated contract extensions for all of the key pieces to the Cavaliers’ championship run, and as such, was deserving of an extension of his own.

Now, the Cavaliers must find a way to fill the void left by Griffin’s departure, and do so with most every other team having their front office firmly in place ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft Thursday night.

EXPLORE TRADE DEALS

According to various reports, Indiana Pacers small forward Paul George has informed the organization that he intends to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2018.

Although George has expressed interest in joining the rebuilding Los Angeles Lakers, who play their games an hour from his hometown of Palmdale, California, it is certainly worth the Cavaliers doing their due-diligence to see if a deal is possible.

Additionally, the Cavaliers could be looking at bringing in Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler.

Over six years with the Bulls, Butler has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 399 regular-season games. His points-per-game average has gone up every year of his career, and increased from 20.9 to 23.9 from the 2015-2016 season to 2016-2017.

FIND PLAYERS WHO CAN COMPLEMENT LEBRON JAMES

Despite coming up on the losing end of The Finals for the fifth time in eight trips, small forward LeBron James made NBA history against the Warriors, as he became the first player in league history to average a triple-double in the championship series.

James averaged 33.6 points, 12.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three-point range against the Warriors, and more than that, his teammates feel he made them better throughout the season.

“Unbelievable,” shooting guard J.R. Smith said. “He leads by example every, single day. He’s the best player in the world and you see him continuously working on his game, working on his body, working on the mental aspect, watching film. That intrigues you to do more at all times.”

