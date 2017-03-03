Charles Barkley: Golden State Warriors have 'no chance' without Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley. (Photo: Scott Halleran, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers fans aren't the biggest fans of Charles Barkley. Neither are Golden State Warriors fans right now.

During Thursday's edition of Inside the NBA, Barkley shared his thoughts on the Warriors' situation, which he says looks grim considering Kevin Durant's knee injury.

Durant suffered an MCL sprain earlier this week, meaning he'll be sidelined at least four weeks.

“If they don’t have Kevin Durant, I don’t even think they get out of the West.” -Chuck with the bold #NBAPlayoffs / Warriors prediction pic.twitter.com/MDh2DIHU3i — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 3, 2017

“Without Kevin Durant, they’ve got zero chance at winning the championship," Barkley said. "Actually, with the additions the Cavaliers have made, they probably are the leader of the clubhouse. But without Kevin Durant, they’ve got no chance at winning the championship. Zero.”

Cleveland has added Kyle Korver, Deron Williams and Derrick Williams for added depth, and J.R. Smith aims to return soon. Factor those names with the return of Kevin Love around mid-April, and Barkley may be on to something.

