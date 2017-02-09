Charles Oakley shares his side of story after arrest at Knicks game

New York Knicks former player Charles Oakley (center) is removed from his seat by security as fans and the Knicks bench watch during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

A day after he was arrested and charged with three counts of assault for getting into an altercation with security guards in the stands of Madison Square Garden, ex-New York Knicks enforcer Charles Oakley — who was a staple of the franchise in the 1990s, as well as a fan favorite — is sharing his side of the story.

In an appearance on ESPN Radio Thursday afternoon, Oakley said that he was at Wednesday night's game, a 119-115 Knicks loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, minding his own business, not screaming at Knicks owner James Dolan, as has been alleged, when security guards confronted him and told him that he had to leave the arena.

"I was there four minutes, I sit down, I'm talking to people. ... About eight to 10 guys come up, 'We have orders you have to leave.' ... That's when everything started."

Oakley, who has had an acrimonious relationship with Dolan for years, said he wasn't aware Dolan was sitting a few rows in front of him in the stands.

"I'm not gonna walk into a place and just start hollering out, 'James Dolan, James Dolan.' That's embarrassing, man. I did not do none of that. I didn't know (Dolan) was sitting in front of me at first until (the security guards) walked over there."

According to Oakley, "it's a rule" for security to inform Dolan every time he enters Madison Square Garden. He also claimed that this wasn't the first incident and that security guards have even followed him to the bathroom.

"I don't let people just walk up on me, eight or nine guys. One guy, try your luck. Eight or nine guys, I've gotta brace myself and be ready for the challenge," Oakley said. " ... They had no right to walk up on me. Send a New York cop, tell Oakley he gotta leave, escort me out the building. It was a cop there, every time he asked me something, I did it. I did it. I did it."

Oakley said that he obeyed orders from law enforcement officers, but Garden security confronting him was unwarranted.

"When they told the law enforcement to come over here and put the handcuffs on me, everything he told me I obeyed. But them guys, like I said, all these guys walk around with walkie talkies with their chests sticking out."

