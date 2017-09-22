Chicago Bulls open to buying out Dwyane Wade

Dec 2, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) meet at half court prior to the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki, Dennis Wierzbicki)

One of LeBron James' best friends may soon be hitting the open market. As the Chicago Bulls prepare to begin training camp, VP of basketball operations John Paxson told “The Mully and Hanley” show on WSCR-670 AM in Chicago that the team is open to buying out veteran guard Dwyane Wade.

Per the Chicago Tribune:

"Some dialogue is going on," Paxson said on The Score. "We understand where (Wade) is at this time of his career. We're more than willing to work with him. But as I said ... we have to always do what's in our best interest. So there has to be something that is mutually agreed upon. It can't be something the player wins because that's what he wants. "We want to work with Dwyane because we respect him very much. If he doesn't want to be here, then we want to do (the buyout). But again, the bottom line is always — and it has to be — that we have to do what's in our best interest."

Wade is entering his second season with the Bulls, who he signed a two-year, $47 million contract with a year ago. The 12-time All-Star is slated to make $23.8 million in the coming year, although an agreement to reduce that number in exchange for a release could make him a free agent.

Should such deal come to fruition, one would imagine the Cleveland Cavaliers would be a possible -- if not likely -- landing spot for Wade, who considers James one of his closest friends. The two played together for four seasons with the Miami Heat from 2011-14, winning two NBA championships (2012, 2013).

Even after James' return to Cleveland in 2014, the two have remained close and recently spent a week working out together in Los Angeles.

Was a great week of work with my Dog @dwyanewade!! Push each other until the wheels fall off Brother! Winter is coming and it's never felt so good. Season 15 of this show begins soon. #Brotherhood👊🏾 #striveforgreatness🚀 #savagemode😤 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Could more workouts together be in store for the two 15-year veterans? Stay tuned.

© 2017 WKYC-TV