Dennis Rodman takes heat for ripping LeBron James

Dennis Rodman questioning LeBron James’ toughness hasn't gone unchecked, as gritty former NBA forward Charles Oakley and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr weighed in this week.

“You know what, LeBron’s doing one thing that I always said that Michael Jordan never did,” Rodman said on Bill Reiter’s CBS Sports Radio show on Tuesday. “He never rested.”

That spurred Oakley -- who clashed with Rodman when the two opposed each other as players -- to take a swipe at the fact Rodman donned a wedding dress to promote his autobiography, Bad As I Wanna Be, in 1996.

Dennis Rodman stop it you wasn't a tough guy. I think LeBron is smart , you don't have to be tough to play basketball Miss wedding dress — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) April 6, 2017

Kerr, whose Warriors team drew the ire of the NBA for resting four starters in a game last month, actually brought up Rodman’s comments unprompted Tuesday night when chatting with reporters.

“I got a good kick out of that because Dennis was suspended 15 games a year anyway,” Kerr chuckled as he talked about his former Chicago Bulls teammate. “He got plenty of rest -- or went to Vegas or WrestleMania. He just took a night off whenever he wanted, so he can’t complain.”

