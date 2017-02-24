WKYC
Draymond Green is back to kicking people again

WKYC 9:15 AM. EST February 24, 2017

Draymond Green is at it again.

The Golden State Warriors' power forward has developed a reputation for getting a leg up on the competition -- literally.

During Thursday night's game between the Warriors and L.A. Clippers, Green returned to his old ways when he kicked Blake Griffin in the back amid a scuffle for a loose ball.

Green has always sworn his kicks aren't intentional, but Cleveland Cavaliers fans won't soon forget that time Green punched LeBron James in the groin.

It seems that old habits really do die hard.

