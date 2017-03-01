Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant injures knee, will undergo MRI

Feb 28, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) holds his knee after being injured against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON — Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant suffered a hyperextended left knee early in the first quarter of Tuesday night's loss to the Washington Wizards.

He didn't return to the game, and the Warriors announced that he is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The injury occurred when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia fell backwards into Durant's knee after being pushed by Wizards center Marcin Gortat. Durant initially attempted to play through the injury, but, clearly in a lot of pain, left for the locker room minutes later under his own power.

"We'll know more tomorrow," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. " ... I'm always concerned about any injury, because you never know how bad it's gonna be. So we'll just wait and see and keep our fingers crossed."

As USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt noted, Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley suffered a gruesome hyperextended left knee on Monday, and the MRI revealed that he will be out at least three games before being re-evaluated.

"(We're) definitely, obviously concerned," Warriors forward Draymond Green said. "Any time a guy goes down, especially when you're talking knees, it's a concern. But nonetheless, we've still got to figure everything out while he's not out there, but hopefully he's OK."

Durant, who participated in his eighth straight All-Star Game two weekends ago, is averaging 25.8 points (on a career-high 53.8% shooting), 8.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 50-10 Warriors.

The last time Durant, who grew up in the Washington, D.C. area, made a trip to the Verizon Center, he left the game with a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss the next six games.

