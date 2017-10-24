Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry fined $50,000 for throwing mouthpiece

(Photo: Justin Ford, Justin Ford)

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of an official late in the fourth quarter of his team's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, the NBA announced on Monday afternoon.

The $50,000 fine is the maximum allowed per league rules based on that action. Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was also fined $15,000 for yelling at the official.

Kevin Durant, who was also ejected near the end of the Grizzlies game, wasn't fined after flashing his ring finger at the crowd.

Asked about the incident, which led to an ejection, after the game, Curry said he was just "frustrated."

"I thought I got fouled and my frustration boiled over, did something stupid, deserved to get kicked out."

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant ejected late in 4th Quarter loss to Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/C5dpDtzabx — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2017

When asked if he intended to throw his mouthpiece at the official, Curry said, "If I tried to throw it at him, or hit him, I have pretty good aim."

This wasn't the first mouthpiece-throwing incident for Curry. He was ejected during Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals for throwing his mouthpiece toward the stands. It was, at the time, the first ejection of his career and he was fined $25,000.

