Golden State's Andre Iguodala alleged racist comment draws response

Andre Iguodala Golden State (Photo: Getty Images Ronald Martinez / Staff)

MINNEAPOLIS - It happened after Golden State Warriors' Coach Steve Kerr made an announcement after the Warriors' 103-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night.

The Associated Press wrote: "The showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference is going to be lacking a whole lot of star power. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all will sit out the nationally televised game on Saturday night in San Antonio against the second-seeded Spurs.



Kerr made the announcement after the weary Warriors lost for the fourth time in six games, 103-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Golden State is at the tail end of a stretch of eight games in 13 days in eight different cities, a scheduling quirk Kerr says he's never seen before.



The Spurs will be short-handed as well. Kawhi Leonard will miss the game after being entered in the NBA's concussion protocol."

According to ESPN.com, after Kerr made the announcement, Iguodala made a comment when he was asked if he knew before the Timberwolves' game that he would be sitting out Saturday's game. The comment was "Nope, no clue. I do what master say."

Social media erupted and Iguodala clarified his remark to ESPN, saying it wasn't directed at Kerr and was an inside locker room joke.

Sports Illustrated retweeted @anthonyVslater with Iguodala making the comment:

Andre Iguodala seemed surprised when told he'll be resting tomorrow with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson (📹: @anthonyVslater) pic.twitter.com/y6oTYNqBqZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 11, 2017

