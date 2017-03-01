Happy 3-1: Twitter trolls Golden State Warriors

Don't let the upcoming March Madness distract you from the fact that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.
Wednesday is 3-1 and Twitter is making sure the Golden State Warriors don't forget:
HAPPY WARRIORS DAY EVERYBODY— RT Ohio (@RT_Ohio) March 1, 2017
March 1st, 2017
3/1/2017
3-1
Happy 3-1 day 🙂 pic.twitter.com/qGycU8tzzE— SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) March 1, 2017
Happy #NationalGoldenStateBlewA3to1LeadDay— Cleveland Sportsline (@CLEsportsline) March 1, 2017
March 1. 3/1.
ITS OVER ITS OVER CLEVELAND IS A CITY OF CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!— 216 2016 CHAMPIONS🏆 (@Aka_L_BURNA) March 1, 2017
Happy 3-1 day @warriors 😆🖕 pic.twitter.com/NqE72urVTu
I would be remiss in not wishing @warriors a happy March 1st.— HIPSTER TITO (@HipsterTito) March 1, 2017
3/1 is a special day for everyone. Especially in a man's league.
happy 3/1 day @warriors. enjoy!— Championship Chopz (@Pchopz_) March 1, 2017
Happy 3-1 everybody let's all remember how the "best team in the league" blew a 3-1 lead to the BEST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/jQjFYVekim— Ian Witsaman (@theianwitsaman) March 1, 2017
Happy 3-1 Day, everyone! #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/pKfvKNXxtQ— kyle (@kschiels) March 1, 2017
Today is the first day of march.— khuzi (@khuzii24) March 1, 2017
That means it is 3-1.
Warriors blew a 3-1 lead
Happy 3-1 guys
Coincidentally, today also happens to be Ohio's birthday. Thanks, Warriors!
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs