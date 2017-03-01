Happy 3-1: Twitter trolls Golden State Warriors

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds up the Larry O'Brien Trophy. (Photo: Mike Lawrie, 2016 Getty Images)

Don't let the upcoming March Madness distract you from the fact that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Wednesday is 3-1 and Twitter is making sure the Golden State Warriors don't forget:

HAPPY WARRIORS DAY EVERYBODY



March 1st, 2017



3/1/2017



3-1 — RT Ohio (@RT_Ohio) March 1, 2017

Happy 3-1 day 🙂 pic.twitter.com/qGycU8tzzE — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) March 1, 2017

ITS OVER ITS OVER CLEVELAND IS A CITY OF CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!



Happy 3-1 day @warriors 😆🖕 pic.twitter.com/NqE72urVTu — 216 2016 CHAMPIONS🏆 (@Aka_L_BURNA) March 1, 2017

I would be remiss in not wishing @warriors a happy March 1st.



3/1 is a special day for everyone. Especially in a man's league. — HIPSTER TITO (@HipsterTito) March 1, 2017

Happy 3-1 everybody let's all remember how the "best team in the league" blew a 3-1 lead to the BEST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/jQjFYVekim — Ian Witsaman (@theianwitsaman) March 1, 2017

Today is the first day of march.

That means it is 3-1.

Warriors blew a 3-1 lead

Happy 3-1 guys — khuzi (@khuzii24) March 1, 2017

Coincidentally, today also happens to be Ohio's birthday. Thanks, Warriors!

(© 2017 WKYC)