WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 39 closing alerts
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

Happy 3-1: Twitter trolls Golden State Warriors

WKYC 9:10 AM. EST March 01, 2017

Don't let the upcoming March Madness distract you from the fact that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Wednesday is 3-1 and Twitter is making sure the Golden State Warriors don't forget:

Coincidentally, today also happens to be Ohio's birthday. Thanks, Warriors!

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

Is Deron Williams trolling the Golden State Warriors with his jersey number?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories