Kevin Durant admits to using fake accounts to defend himself on Twitter

Kevin Durant made a mistake, and he admitted as much Tuesday while on a Tech Crunch panel in San Francisco.

Durant accidentally used his main Twitter account while defending his decision to leave Oklahoma City. Durant said he didn't like playing for Thunder coach Billy Donovan and added that the team, outside of Russell Westbrook, wasn't any good.

None of that was supposed to be released from his primary account.

On Tuesday, Durant addressed his misstep.

"I use Twitter to engage with fans," he said. "I happened to take it a little too far. That's what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates about what I really love, to play basketball. I don't regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach's name and the former organization I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those types of words. I apologize for that.

"I don't think i'll stop engaging with fans," he continued. "I really enjoy it, and it's a good way to connect us all, but I'll scale back a little bit right now and just focus on playing basketball. I'll move on from that, it was tough to deal with yesterday."

