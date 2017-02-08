Knicks announce Charles Oakley arrested after altercation at MSG

Former NBA player Charles Oakley during the game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors on March 13, 2015 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Ron Turenne, NBAE/Getty Images)

Former New York Knicks center and Cleveland native Charles Oakley has been arrested for getting in an altercation in the stands of Madison Square Garden during Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced on Twitter shortly after the incident.

The statement reads:

"Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner. He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon."

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

According to Steve Popper of The Record, Oakley was handcuffed, escorted by five security guards and could be heard shouting "Dolan did this," in reference to team owner James Dolan.

Oakley, who made headlines last week when he tweeted that TNT analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley needs to stop "drinking at work," was the Knicks' on-court enforcer in the 1990s, which gave him the reputation as one of the most feared players in the NBA.

