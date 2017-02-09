WKYC
LeBron James takes Charles Oakley's side on Instagram

WKYC 11:44 AM. EST February 09, 2017

NEW YORK - After the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday night, LeBron James must have heard about the incident at The Garden.

Former NBA power forward Charles Oakley was involved in an altercation with a security guard at Madison Square Garden prior to the New York Knicks-Los Angeles Clippers game. Oakley was escorted from the building and arrested.

Mood!! #Legend

Oakley, who was born in Cleveland, is a Knicks franchise legend as he spent a decade of his 19-season career with the team. 

USA Today reports that Oakley was charged with three counts of assault and will receive a desk appearance ticket.

