LeBron James takes Charles Oakley's side on Instagram

New York Knicks former player Charles Oakley (center) is removed from his seat by security as fans and the Knicks bench watch during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

NEW YORK - After the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday night, LeBron James must have heard about the incident at The Garden.

Former NBA power forward Charles Oakley was involved in an altercation with a security guard at Madison Square Garden prior to the New York Knicks-Los Angeles Clippers game. Oakley was escorted from the building and arrested.

James posted the following to his Instagram account:

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

Oakley, who was born in Cleveland, is a Knicks franchise legend as he spent a decade of his 19-season career with the team.

USA Today reports that Oakley was charged with three counts of assault and will receive a desk appearance ticket.

