Barkley responds to LeBron James: 'He's whiny'

May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player and current TNT television personality Charles Barkley prior to game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. (Photo: Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports, Brett Davis)

Sir Charles has spoken.

The day after LeBron James made several inflammatory comments directed at the Hall of Famer, turned TNT analyst, Charles Barkley responded on ESPN 1000's Waddle and Silvy show in Chicago.

Barkley began by telling the duo that he believes LeBron is 'whiny' but does not want to get personal the way James did on Monday night.

Barkley is referring to this blast from James on Monday: "I'm not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, 'I'm not a role model.'"

Barkley's response: "We were on the 1st floor. I told the judge I wish it was the 3rd floor."

When Barkley was asked if he felt sitting down and clearing the air with LeBron would be helpful, he said, "Why I got to clear the air? It's not going to change my opinion. This notion that we have to be friends...we're never going to be friends."

Sir Charles continued, "I thought LeBron was very whiny these past few weeks. My criticism was legit."

And the creme de la creme from Barkley: When asked what he thought LeBron meant by saying 'there's a new sheriff in town,' Barkley deadpanned that he and LeBron should go at each other with paintball guns as an event at the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

Talk about must-see TV!

