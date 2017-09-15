Because of Cleveland Indians win streak, #23 is in the spotlight

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The number 23 is in the spotlight as the Cleveland Indians look to continue their historic winning streak.

It’s a number that has made an impact on Northeast Ohio in the recent years after LeBron James announced he would be returning home to plat for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

James proudly wears the number 23 jersey (a number also worn by Michael Jordan) as he steps on the court with his teammates. The Akron native has been a a powerhouse on the court, helping to bring a championship to Cleveland in 2016. Off the court, James’s strength can still be seen through a foundation he created in his hometown.

For those who have closely followed the NBA superstar, his journey represents hope and believing in your dreams. He is, after all, just a kid from Akron.

To each person, the number may represent something different.

It might just be a number, but for some it could symbolize what dreams are made of.

What does the number 23 mean to you?

© 2017 WKYC-TV