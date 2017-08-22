Cleveland Cavaliers F LeBron James reacts to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 04: Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers laugh during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on March 4, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Everyone wondered how LeBron James would react on social media once official word came out about the trade of Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

You can stop waiting.

James reacted to a tweet posted by someone named Tony Hartman, who placed a thank you note on the back of Irving's old Cavs jersey. It was a contrast to the reaction that fans in Cleveland had seven years ago, when the image of LeBron's jersey burning became a lasting memory of 'The Decision.'

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

This was much nicer on all sides. Despite the fact that Irving requested the deal reportedly to be free of playing with the four-time MVP, LeBron took the high road.

