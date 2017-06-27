Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: LeBron James would 'never' play for L.A. Clippers

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 21: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute #12 of the Los Angeles Clippers puts pressure on LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Jason Miller)

Let's be clear on this: The following is not 'LeBron James Says,' more like what someone is speculating LeBron would say if given the chance.

We've all gotten tired over the last week or ten days of the constant national media narrative that the Cavs' superstar is already planning on packing his bags and leaving Cleveland when he contract expires after next season.

One place that's been hotly rumored as a landing spot for the four-time NBA MVP is Los Angeles.

But according to The Undefeated's Mike Wise, you may as well cross the Clippers off the list right now. Here's what he told ESPN Radio's Freddie and Fitz show:

I got from a very good authority -- a very good authority -- that LeBron James will never be a Clipper. I can't tell you who, but I'm going to tell you it's somebody that knows, and LeBron James will never be a Clipper. I don't know if that's because he remembers what the Clippers used to be, or he just doesn't want to put his lot in there, or he thinks Steve Ballmer is just too animated on the sideline.

He's never going to be a Clipper. I'm just telling people right now, for your edification. I'm breaking this on the Freddie Coleman and Fitz show.

So we have that.

As mentioned earlier, the one thing that will help stop the LeBron-is-leaving narrative, the Cavs-are-dysfunctional narrative, and so on, would be for the team to get themselves a general manager or head of basketball operations. The more time passes, the more it becomes an embarrassment to owner Dan Gilbert and the organization.

© 2017 WKYC-TV