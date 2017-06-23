Have you taken the #LeBronJamesChallenge yet?

(Photo: Twitter @DaKidGowie)

Now this is pretty awesome.

We all know that LeBron James went on social media silence, or as he calls it 'Zero Dark Thirty-23,' during the course of the NBA playoffs.

Just three days after the Cavaliers were beaten by Golden State in the NBA Finals, LeBron emerged on Instagram working out in the gym while rapping along with Tee Grizzley’s hit song “First Day Out.”

Have a look below!

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Funny, right?

According to XXL Magazine, Tee Grizzley responded by posting a side-by-side video of LeBron's 'performance' and that of comedian and recording artist Da Kid Gowie, who apparently shaved his head and busted out LeBron-style facial hair to resemble the Cavs' superstar.

This is hilarious!

The #LEBRONJAMESCHALLENGE has been put out there!

