LeBron James and Gabrielle Union team up to co-produce new ABC sitcom 'White Dave'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: (L-R) Actress Gabrielle Union, NBA player Dwyane Wade, NBA player LeBron James, and Savannah Brinson attend The 2013 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2013 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night not only marked the team's start to the 2017-18 season, but also the on-court reunion of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Off the court, however, it's Wade's wife James now finds himself teaming up with.

According to Variety, James and actress Gabrielle Union are each attached to executive produce an ABC comedy series titled "White Dave," based on the life of filmmaker David E. Talbert. The show will be produced via James' SpringHill Entertainment, which shares a partnership with Warner Bros. and is run by his business partner and friend, Maverick Carter.

Per Variety:

This project marks the latest in a growing slate of TV projects for James and SpringHill. He is currently an executive producer on the NBC game show “The Wall” and also executive produces the Starz series “Survivor’s Remorse,” which recently concluded after four seasons. The company is also developing a comedy set in a sneaker store with HBO, along with a project starring Octavia Spencer about the life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Union, who married Wade in 2014, currently serves as an executive producer on BET's "Being Mary Jane," in which she also stars as the title character. Following the completion of its fourth season last month, BET announced the show would come to an end with a two-hour finale in 2018.

James and Wade have been close friends since entering the NBA together in 2003 and spent four seasons playing together on the Miami Heat from 2011-14 before reuniting in Cleveland last month. The talented duo was famously pictured riding a banana boat while on vacation together in 2015 -- a picture that Union was also featured in.

You don't turn your back on the banana boat captain https://t.co/7TH0yILH5J pic.twitter.com/O8cGiv6FKt — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 25, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV