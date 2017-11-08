LeBron James and Michael Jordan have played the same number of games; how do their careers compare?

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat hugs Michael Jordan after defeating the Charlotte Bobcats 109-98 in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs. (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2014 Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, LeBron James faced a player who could be considered the future of the NBA in Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. But in doing so, the Cleveland Cavaliers star also matched the legacy of one of basketball's legends, tying Hall of Famer Michael Jordan with his 1,072nd career game played.

Dating back to his high school days at Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary, James has long considered Jordan his idol, citing the former Chicago Bull as the reason he wears the No. 23. Over the course of his 15-year career, James has also drawn comparisons to Jordan, as his dominant play has helped establish his own claim to being considered one of the game's all-time greats.

Now that James and Jordan have the same number of regular season games under their belts, many have taken to comparing their respective resumes. How do arguably basketball's two biggest living legends stack up? Let's take a look:

James Jordan Games played 1,072 1,072 Points 29,105 32,292 FG % .502 .497 Rebounds 7,788 6,672 Assists 7,561 5,633 Steals 1,765 2,514 Blocks 830 893 Career wins 716 706 Career losses 356 366

As for James and Jordan's respective postseason legacies, here's how the two compare:

