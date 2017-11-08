WKYC
LeBron James and Michael Jordan have played the same number of games; how do their careers compare?

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 12:31 PM. EST November 08, 2017

On Tuesday night, LeBron James faced a player who could be considered the future of the NBA in Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. But in doing so, the Cleveland Cavaliers star also matched the legacy of one of basketball's legends, tying Hall of Famer Michael Jordan with his 1,072nd career game played.

Dating back to his high school days at Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary, James has long considered Jordan his idol, citing the former Chicago Bull as the reason he wears the No. 23. Over the course of his 15-year career, James has also drawn comparisons to Jordan, as his dominant play has helped establish his own claim to being considered one of the game's all-time greats.

Now that James and Jordan have the same number of regular season games under their belts, many have taken to comparing their respective resumes. How do arguably basketball's two biggest living legends stack up? Let's take a look:

  James Jordan
Games played 1,072 1,072
Points 29,105 32,292
FG % .502 .497
Rebounds 7,788 6,672
Assists 7,561 5,633
Steals 1,765 2,514
Blocks 830 893
Career wins 716 706
Career losses 356 366

 

As for James and Jordan's respective postseason legacies, here's how the two compare:

Who do you think has had the better career? LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

