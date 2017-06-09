LeBron James discusses return to Cleveland Cavaliers in Uninterrupted's 'The Shop'

(Photo: Uninterrupted)

CLEVELAND - As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to face the Golden State Warriors tonight in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, a video featuring two of the combatants of the series has emerged.

LeBron James of the Cavaliers and Draymond Green of the Warriors are two of the personalities featured in Uninterrupted's 'The Shop' video which was posted on Friday. In the nearly 30 minute chat, James, Green, 2 Chainz, and others debate music, culture, and sports.

At the 22:30 mark of 'The Shop,' James addresses his decision to return to the Cavaliers in 2014. He discussed trying to deal with the controversial letter that team owner Dan Gilbert wrote on the night of the 'The Decision' in 2010 as he weighed whether or not to come home.

"He (Gilbert) not only disrespected me, but my name," James tells the group. "And my name is not just myself. It's my wife, my kids, my grandfather, my mother, so many more people."

Apparently not everyone was 'All In' on the decision by LeBron to return to Northeast Ohio.

"My mom was definitely like (expletive) that, we ain't going back," LeBron explained. "I finally had to be like, you know what Mom, it ain't even really about that (Gilbert and letter). It's more of a bigger picture. All these kids and all these people that need inspiration and need a way to get out. I believe I'm that way out."

The timing of this release is interesting as the Cavs look to stay alive, down 0-3 to the Warriors in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. Murmurs have also begun about James' future in Cleveland, despite the fact that he's signed through 2018.

