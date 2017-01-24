LeBron James' 'First Game' shoe to release Jan. 25

(Photo: Sneakernews.com)

For many, LeBron James is the 'King' of many things...

In this case, it's sneakers.

Among his many athletic achievements, the 32-year-old Cavaliers star has also reached high levels of success with his Nike shoe line.

Wednesday, January 25, marks the release of the first retro shoe in James' shoe line.

The Air Zoom Generation Retro shoe or the " First Game," first released in 2003.

The retro version is priced at $175, and will be sold at major online retailers.

Photos of the shoe leaked about a week ago, prompting James to take to social medial to announce the shoes himself.

The Cavalier's star also posted on Instagram how grateful he was to Nike for " taking a chance on a skinny kid from the inner city with out of this world dreams and aspirations!! "

The LeBron 14 " Black Ice" is also set to release January 28.

