LeBron James' 'First Game' shoe to release Jan. 25

For many, LeBron James is the 'King' of many things...
In this case, it's sneakers.
Among his many athletic achievements, the 32-year-old Cavaliers star has also reached high levels of success with his Nike shoe line.
Wednesday, January 25, marks the release of the first retro shoe in James' shoe line.
The Air Zoom Generation Retro shoe or the " First Game," first released in 2003.
The retro version is priced at $175, and will be sold at major online retailers.
Photos of the shoe leaked about a week ago, prompting James to take to social medial to announce the shoes himself.
When I held these shoes for the first time I couldn’t believe I was holding a Nike sneaker with my name on it AND that they’d forever be known as the “LeBron’s.” Bronny was a baby. V was still in high school. Mom and I were barely out of the Springhill projects. We only dreamed of days like that and then they became reality. This shoe changed my life, my family’s life, and we’ve been lucky enough to change the lives of people around us. This shoe is for EVERY SINGLE person with a dream and a passion. No matter what your situation is. From the projects to the palace, this shoe is a symbol that you can do anything. FIRE IS BAAAAAACK #AZG #StriveForGreatness🚀 #JustAKidFromAkron🙏
The Cavalier's star also posted on Instagram how grateful he was to Nike for " taking a chance on a skinny kid from the inner city with out of this world dreams and aspirations!! "
Had to wear these to game tonight and Man I'm still shook over this moment in time in my life! Thinking back to that 18 year old kid from Akron Ohio when this journey begun. So damn emotional right now just thinking about where I've come from. What moms had to go through to keep her only son happy, feed, clothed, etc etc when she didn't have the means to do so! You're incredible and that's why you're God to me in my eyes no matter what's happened throughout the years. Nobody is perfect but the support we get from loved ones will get us through anything. Nike thanks for taking a chance on a skinny kid from the inner city with out of this world dreams and aspirations!! #StriveForGreatness🚀 #TheKidFromAkron #Blessed🙏
The LeBron 14 " Black Ice" is also set to release January 28.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs