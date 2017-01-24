WKYC
LeBron James' 'First Game' shoe to release Jan. 25

Kierra Cotton, WKYC 5:57 PM. EST January 24, 2017

For many, LeBron James is the 'King' of many things...

In this case, it's sneakers.

Among his many athletic achievements, the 32-year-old Cavaliers star has also reached high levels of success with his Nike shoe line.

Wednesday, January 25, marks the release of the first retro shoe in James' shoe line.

The Air Zoom Generation Retro shoe or the " First Game," first released in 2003.

The retro version is priced at $175, and will be sold at major online retailers. 

Photos of the shoe leaked about a week ago, prompting James to take to social medial to announce the shoes himself.

 

 

The Cavalier's star also posted on Instagram how grateful he was to Nike for " taking a chance on a skinny kid from the inner city with out of this world dreams and aspirations!! " 

 

 

Had to wear these to game tonight and Man I'm still shook over this moment in time in my life! Thinking back to that 18 year old kid from Akron Ohio when this journey begun. So damn emotional right now just thinking about where I've come from. What moms had to go through to keep her only son happy, feed, clothed, etc etc when she didn't have the means to do so! You're incredible and that's why you're God to me in my eyes no matter what's happened throughout the years. Nobody is perfect but the support we get from loved ones will get us through anything. Nike thanks for taking a chance on a skinny kid from the inner city with out of this world dreams and aspirations!! #StriveForGreatness🚀 #TheKidFromAkron #Blessed🙏

A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

The LeBron 14 " Black Ice" is also set to release January 28.

