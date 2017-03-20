LeBron James gives Nike shoes to Cleveland Clinic kids

The kid from Akron offered a helping hand to some other kids last week.

LeBron James met with a group of children from Cleveland Clinic's Hospital for Rehabilitation and hooked each child up with a pair of Nike Soldier 10 FlyEase shoes, which were just released Monday to the public Monday morning.

The idea for the Nike FlyEase took flight when 16-year-old Matthew Walzer wrote a letter to Nike CEO Mark Parker in 2012. Walzer has cerebral palsy and noted in his letter that tying shoes is difficult for him.

As a result, the FlyEase features a zipper that wraps around the back of the shoe and peels away, making them much easier to slip on and off.

