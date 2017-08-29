LeBron James likes interesting Instagram post regarding Kyrie Irving

LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high five during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 120-116. (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - As the basketball world awaits the final outcome of the Kyrie Irving trade, LeBron James is on Instagram.

And apparently, when it comes to his ex-teammate, the Cleveland Cavaliers megastar likes what he sees.

On Tuesday, the popular social media account, House of Highlights, posted a clip of Irving rushing to James' defense -- and receiving a flagrant foul in the process -- in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers last season. What was more interesting than the video itself, however, was that James appeared to "like" the pos.

James' interesting social media activity was first noticed by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

This video was posted today by @HoHighlights. A notable person liked it. pic.twitter.com/ASm7diASsE — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 29, 2017

Although innocuous, James' Instagram like is worth noting as it comes a week after he issued his farewell to Irving via another social media outlet, Twitter. After a month of exchanging apparent subtweets with his now-former co-star, James seems to be doing his best to mend fences with Irving, who the Cavs traded to the Boston Celtics last week following the star guard's July request to be moved.

The Cavs-Celtics megadeal, however, has hit an apparent snag, due to the injured hip of All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, who Cleveland received alongside forward Jae Crowder and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick in exchange for Irving. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland is now seeking additional compensation in the deal following its own examination of Thomas' hip, with deadlines on finalizing the deal fast approaching.

A reunion between Irving and the Cavs -- and James -- still remains very unlikely. But perhaps at the very least, thanks to the wonders of Instagram, one would now be a little less awkward.

