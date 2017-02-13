LeBron James named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - For the fourth time this season, and the 57th time in his career, LeBron James has been awarded the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

In four games last week, the Cavaliers star averaged 25.5 points, 11.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and shot 58% from the field as the Wine and Gold won three out of four.

The highlight was James' remarkable game-tying three point basket to force overtime against the Wizards on February 6. Just in case you forgot, here's how it looked:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?#LeBronJames ties it up w/ the THREE off the glass! pic.twitter.com/8fuNrHqprL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2017

LeBron and the Cavaliers will return to work on Tuesday in Minnesota when they on the Timberwolves. The following day, the Cavs will host the Pacers in the final game prior to the All-Star Break. James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love will represent the defending NBA Champions in New Orleans this weekend.

