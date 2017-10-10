LeBron James offers encouragement to Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon

INDEPENDENCE, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media during Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 25, 2017 in Independence, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - On Tuesday morning, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon gave his most in-depth account to date of his struggles with substance abuse on the LeBron James' founded platform 'UNINTERRUPTED.'

Later in the day, James took to Twitter to share his support for Gordon, who hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2014 season and remains under league suspension following a myriad of failed drug tests.

Easy 2 judge some 1 over wrong doings but u never know what they're going thru! Addiction is a REAL ISSUE! Love the direction u headed JG 🙏🏾 https://t.co/bG9adjOqhL — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 10, 2017

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, James' longtime friend business partner, Maverick Carter, has taken Gordon "under his wing." Carter and James' LRMR Management Company had previously represented Johnny Manziel as a client before parting ways with the troubled former Browns quarterback in 2016.

A 2013 Pro Bowl selection, Gordon has served some sort of suspension in each season since Cleveland selected the Baylor product in the 2012 supplemental draft. He has currently missed 43 of his last 48 games and has remained under league suspension dating back to 2015 due to repeated violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

In his UNINTERRUPTED mini-documentary, Gordon shared that he recently completed a 90-day stint in rehab and is eager to reignite his once-promising football career. According to Cabot, he will soon be applying for reinstatement, at which point NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will rule on his NFL future.

© 2017 WKYC-TV