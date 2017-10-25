LeBron James passes Zydrunas Ilgauskas for most games played in Cleveland Cavaliers history

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks backcourt during the first quarter of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center on October 20, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2017 Getty Images)

Austin Carr will always be 'Mr. Cavalier.' But when it comes to the player who's suited up the most times for the Wine and Gold, LeBron James is now king.

Taking the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, James passed former teammate Zydrunas Ilgauskas for the most games played in franchise history with his 772nd appearance. The 4-time MVP's record spans the course of 11 combined seasons with the Cavs, including stints from 2003-2010 and his most recent run, which began in 2014.

James' most recent accolade marks just his latest entry in a Cavaliers record book already littered with his name.

In addition to most games played, James holds records in Cleveland for the following franchise totals:

Minutes played Field goals made Field goals attempted 3-point field goals made 3-point field goals attempted Free throws made Free throws attempted Defensive rebounds Assists Steals Turnovers Points scored

James, however, has been far from merely a compiler when it comes to his records, as he is the Cavs' all-time leader in scoring average with 27.2 points on a franchise-best 39.1 minutes played per game. According to basketball-reference.com, the Akron native is also Cleveland's all-time leader in the advanced statistical categories of player efficiency rating, offensive win shares, defensive win shares, total win shares, box plus/minus and value over replacement player.

Under contract with the Cavs through the remainder of this season, James is on track to also surpass Ilgauskas as Cleveland's all-time leading rebounder this year. And once his career is over, it will only be a matter of time before the jersey of the most accomplished-- and now, most tenured -- Cavalier joins his former teammate's in the rafters of Quicken Loans Arena.

© 2017 WKYC-TV