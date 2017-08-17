WKYC
LeBron James poses in new Cleveland Cavaliers uniform

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 8:27 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

CLEVELAND - We still have a little ways to go before the Cleveland Cavaliers open up training camp for the 2017-18 season, however LeBron James has given us a sneak preview of how he'll look in the team's new uniforms.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the four-time MVP posed in the Cavs' new road jersey and reminded us all that he's set to start his 15th season in the NBA: 

The Cavaliers will open the 2017-18 regular season exactly two months from now at the Q against the Boston Celtics. 

