LeBron James poses in new Cleveland Cavaliers uniform

CLEVELAND - We still have a little ways to go before the Cleveland Cavaliers open up training camp for the 2017-18 season, however LeBron James has given us a sneak preview of how he'll look in the team's new uniforms.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, the four-time MVP posed in the Cavs' new road jersey and reminded us all that he's set to start his 15th season in the NBA:
The Cavaliers will open the 2017-18 regular season exactly two months from now at the Q against the Boston Celtics.
