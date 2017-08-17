LeBron James poses in new Cleveland Cavaliers uniform

(Photo: LeBron James/Instagram)

CLEVELAND - We still have a little ways to go before the Cleveland Cavaliers open up training camp for the 2017-18 season, however LeBron James has given us a sneak preview of how he'll look in the team's new uniforms.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the four-time MVP posed in the Cavs' new road jersey and reminded us all that he's set to start his 15th season in the NBA:

Welcome to the Terrordome!! Let's get this thing back going ASAP!! Savage Season 15 #striveforgreatness🚀 #savagemode #IFeelSoGoodRightNowItsScary😈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

The Cavaliers will open the 2017-18 regular season exactly two months from now at the Q against the Boston Celtics.

© 2017 WKYC-TV