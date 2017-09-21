WKYC
LeBron James ranked world's No. 2 fittest athlete by Sports Illustrated

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 12:57 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

Over the course of the past year, LeBron James' infamous Instagram workout videos have become the stuff of legends.

Sports Illustrated, apparently, has taken notice.

On Thursday, the magazine (and its website, SI.com), released its fourth annual Fittest 50, a collection of the 50 most athletic men and women across professional sports. The men's list, compiled by SI’s Jamie Lisanti ranked the Cleveland Cavaliers megastar second, trailing only soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated ranked James as the top player in the NBA for the fifth consecutive year.

James was the only Cleveland athlete to crack the men's list this year.

You can view the entirety of the men's list here and the women's list here.

