LeBron James reacts on Twitter to report of Derrick Rose joining Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND - While LeBron James has yet to make a public reaction to the report of Kyrie Irving seeking a trade, he's apparently happy with the Cavaliers' new point guard acquisition.

Not long after the news broke that the Cavs and Derrick Rose had agreed on a one-year contract on Monday, LeBron tweeted out the following:

🌹 🌹 🌹🌹🌹 Let's Rock G!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017

Let's take a look at some other reaction around the NBA, as well as from Cavs fans, to the Rose news:

BJ Armstrong, Derrick Rose's agent, to ESPN on why he chose Cleveland: "He just wants to focus on winning basketball games." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 24, 2017

Derrick Rose has communicated with LeBron James through the process that led him to the Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2017

Could you imagine telling someone in 2012 that Derrick Rose will sign a deal for 2.1 million in 5 years. Man — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 24, 2017

When LeBron sees Derrick Rose show up to training camp with a cast and crutches already pic.twitter.com/xvd4LN2Cr1 — vinny (@vinC__1) July 25, 2017

Stop telling me Derrick Rose is washed 😂 pic.twitter.com/zToZkEUHn1 — #11 (@JahquineC) July 24, 2017

With the signing of Derrick Rose to the Cavs... pic.twitter.com/GYhPmVbn3u — go90 Zone (@go90Zone) July 24, 2017

Rose sucks we don't want him — Devin scott (@Devinsc62188371) July 25, 2017

Yes!!! Great deal! — chaser (@chaser84) July 25, 2017

