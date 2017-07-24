WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

LeBron James reacts on Twitter to report of Derrick Rose joining Cleveland Cavaliers

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 10:47 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

CLEVELAND - While LeBron James has yet to make a public reaction to the report of Kyrie Irving seeking a trade, he's apparently happy with the Cavaliers' new point guard acquisition. 

Not long after the news broke that the Cavs and Derrick Rose had agreed on a one-year contract on Monday, LeBron tweeted out the following: 

Let's take a look at some other reaction around the NBA, as well as from Cavs fans, to the Rose news: 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Report: Derrick Rose commits to sign with Cleveland Cavaliers

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers name Koby Altman as General Manager; press conference Wednesday

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Team in 'serious talks' for Kyrie Irving to Knicks trade

WKYC

REPORT | Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving asked team to trade him

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories