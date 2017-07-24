LeBron James reacts on Twitter to report of Derrick Rose joining Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND - While LeBron James has yet to make a public reaction to the report of Kyrie Irving seeking a trade, he's apparently happy with the Cavaliers' new point guard acquisition.
Not long after the news broke that the Cavs and Derrick Rose had agreed on a one-year contract on Monday, LeBron tweeted out the following:
🌹 🌹 🌹🌹🌹 Let's Rock G!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017
Let's take a look at some other reaction around the NBA, as well as from Cavs fans, to the Rose news:
BJ Armstrong, Derrick Rose's agent, to ESPN on why he chose Cleveland: "He just wants to focus on winning basketball games."— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 24, 2017
Derrick Rose has communicated with LeBron James through the process that led him to the Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2017
Could you imagine telling someone in 2012 that Derrick Rose will sign a deal for 2.1 million in 5 years. Man— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 24, 2017
When LeBron sees Derrick Rose show up to training camp with a cast and crutches already pic.twitter.com/xvd4LN2Cr1— vinny (@vinC__1) July 25, 2017
Stop telling me Derrick Rose is washed 😂 pic.twitter.com/zToZkEUHn1— #11 (@JahquineC) July 24, 2017
With the signing of Derrick Rose to the Cavs... pic.twitter.com/GYhPmVbn3u— go90 Zone (@go90Zone) July 24, 2017
Rose sucks we don't want him— Devin scott (@Devinsc62188371) July 25, 2017
Yes!!! Great deal!— chaser (@chaser84) July 25, 2017
