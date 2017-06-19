WKYC
Close

LeBron James reacts to news of David Griffin and Dan Gilbert parting ways

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 12:01 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

CLEVELAND - The number one question out there with the news of the Cavaliers parting of the ways with General Manager David Griffin is certainly: What does LeBron James think of the move?

At 11:32 p.m. on Monday evening, we found out:

Bleacher Report's Howard Beck was among the first to hear from a member of James' camp: 

There's more.

From ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the first to report of the mutual decision of Griffin and the Cavs to part ways,: 

And also from Fox Sports Ohio's Sam Amico: 

All of this comes as James stands one year away from being able to again test the waters of free agency. It's safe to say that whomever is hired to replace Griffin will be feeling enormous pressure to continue to keep the Cavaliers at a championship level in order to keep LeBron from looking elsewhere. 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with General Manager David Griffin, target Chauncey Billups

WKYC

David Griffin departs Cleveland Cavaliers with legacy firmly in place as elite GM

WKYC

Social media reacts to Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with General Manager David Griffin

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories