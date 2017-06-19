LeBron James reacts to news of David Griffin and Dan Gilbert parting ways

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The number one question out there with the news of the Cavaliers parting of the ways with General Manager David Griffin is certainly: What does LeBron James think of the move?

At 11:32 p.m. on Monday evening, we found out:

If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland! Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs! We got us 1🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2017

Bleacher Report's Howard Beck was among the first to hear from a member of James' camp:

Source: LeBron is "disappointed" at Griffin's departure, as well as the timing, & "concerned" abt what this portends for Cavs going forward. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 20, 2017

There's more.

From ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the first to report of the mutual decision of Griffin and the Cavs to part ways,:

Dan Gilbert didn't consult with LeBron James prior to parting with David Griffin, sources said. James had advocated for Griffin extension — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017

And also from Fox Sports Ohio's Sam Amico:

While LeBron said to be disappointed about David Griffin, he's clearly never let ownership determine his next move. Told he won't start now. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 20, 2017

All of this comes as James stands one year away from being able to again test the waters of free agency. It's safe to say that whomever is hired to replace Griffin will be feeling enormous pressure to continue to keep the Cavaliers at a championship level in order to keep LeBron from looking elsewhere.

