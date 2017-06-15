LeBron James resurfaces on social media with birthday video for son: Watch

(Photo: Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio -- LeBron James has surfaced on social media for the first time since the NBA playoffs began this year.

In an Instagram post late Wednesday, LeBron shared video that shows family and friends celebrating his son’s 10th birthday.

“Happy Bday Bryce Maximus!!” LeBron wrote. “Can’t believe you’re 10 years old man. Time is serious flying. Love you Young and u make me proud to be your father every single day!!”

At the end of the video, LeBron’s 2-year-old daughter, Zhuri, helps blow out the candles on Bryce’s cake.

The video was viewed more than 2 million times within 12 hours.

Earlier this week, the Cavaliers lost the 2017 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors 1-4.

Happy Bday Bryce Maximus!! Can't believe you're 10 years old man. Time is serious flying. Love you Young 👑 and u make me proud to be your father every single day!! #ZhuriLikeThatsMyCakeToo 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

© 2017 WKYC-TV